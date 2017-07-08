Good news for the pocket and safety of Israeli drivers

The Knesset Finance Committee has approved regulations that will provide a discount on vehicle registration fees for those who install safety systems in their cars that warn of possible accidents and deviation from traffic lanes.

This is after the granting since 2013 of a purchase-tax benefit for new vehicles in which the same systems were installed. The discount will be NIS 1,500 spread over three years and will include every private or commercial vehicle weighing up to 3.5 tons, from the production year of 2000 on.