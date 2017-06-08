Harow 'proud that I served the public under Netanyahu'

Channel 2 Television has published transcripts of conversations between Ari Harow - newly-turned states's witness in corruption probes involving Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu - and Harow's friends. Explaining his decision to become a state witness, the former Netanyahu aide said, "The choice is not whether I or he goes to jail, rather if I go to jail for no reason or not." Denying that he was turning on the prime minister, Harow said, "The charge against me is baseless. I did not do anything regarding my company without consulting a lawyer. In other circumstances I would have gone to battle, but in the current situation and in light of the resources that were invested, it wasn't worth it. That I'll receive so many months community service, if the evidence against me was so strong, I'd be going to jail for five years and the State Prosecutor's Office would not have agreed to go down so much."

Harow concluded, "I came to serve twice in the Prime Minister's Office out of Zionism, because I was called in. That is why I immigrated to Israel and raise my children here, I am proud of the period when I served the public under Netanyahu and I have nothing to be ashamed of."