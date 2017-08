22:16 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Only 27% of Israelis believe PM innocent of charges Read more Two thirds of Israelis say Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu must resign if indicted. Just 27% believe he is innocent. How do the revelations affect his Likud party's electoral prospects? ► ◄ Last Briefs