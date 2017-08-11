21:43 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Soldier fires into the air over taxi clash Two taxi drivers whose families were in conflict clashed Sunday evening on King George Street at the corner of Ben Hillel in Jerusalem. A soldier who was standing nearby and was afraid that this was an attack fired into the air. No one was hurt. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 06, 09:43 PM, 8/6/2017