Report: US special forces operating in Lebanon

The United States Department of Defense has confirmed that US Special Forces are operating in Lebanon ahead of an imminent battle against Islamic State terrorists holed up near the north-eastern border with Syria, according to The New Arab website. Pentagon spokesperon Eric Pahon told the US-funded Al-Hurra Arabic television network, "Our special forces are providing training and support to the Lebanese Armed Forces."

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese army, which did not take part in recent fighting in the border town of Arsal but reportedly coordinated with Hezbollah and the Syrian army. Military sources speaking to pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat denied the reports, saying, "Those US soldiers have been present in Lebanon to monitor the US military aid delivered to the army."