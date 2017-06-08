Southern Sweden anti-Israel protest anti-Semitic?

(JTA) — Police in southern Sweden are investigating an anti-Israel protest to determine whether the crowd chanted anti-Semitic epithets. The Swedish-Palestinian Centre in Helsingborg held several anti-Israel protests last month while tensions were running high at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, according to Local-Sweden. At least one of the protests may have degenerated into the use of anti-Semitic chants, including one which called Jewish people the “offspring of apes and pigs,” according to The Local, which said videos of the protests have gone viral on social media.

The Jewish community reportedly is preparing a report to submit to the police. The Swedish-Palestinian Centre said the chants at the protests were aimed at Israel, not the Jewish people as a whole.