Kahlon: We will continue to fight investors

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon said on Sunday that he is "deeply disappointed and disappointed by the High Court's decision to cancel the third apartment tax, and I am sure that there are tens of thousands of young couples with me today who were disappointed with the decision

The Treasurer continued, "It's not the first difficulty on the way. We have gone through struggles with the wealthy, with banks, and with interested parties who do not want apartment prices to fall and that young couples will move away from [having an] apartment. I pledge to continue to fight investors. It is unthinkable that one person will own six apartments and that someone else will have no apartment and not even a dream of an apartment. We will continue to fight for the young couples in all the ways at our disposal."