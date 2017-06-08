Dozens of Arabs rioted and threw rocks at policemen near the Dynasty Court (Mevo Hashalshelet) in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A force of police and Border Guards restored order, and three Arabs were detained for questioning.
|
19:00
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5777 , 06/08/17
3 Arabs arrested for rioting in Jerusalem's Old City
Dozens of Arabs rioted and threw rocks at policemen near the Dynasty Court (Mevo Hashalshelet) in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A force of police and Border Guards restored order, and three Arabs were detained for questioning.
Last Briefs