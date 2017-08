18:56 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Democratic Socialists of America pass BDS motion Read more The largest socialist organization in America officially backs the anti-Semitic Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement, as well as radical activist Linda Sarsour. ► ◄ Last Briefs