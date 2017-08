20:17 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Teva shares close down 22% in Tel Aviv Shares in Teva Pharmaceuticals closed Sunday trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange down 22.1 percent from Thursday's close. A drop of 17.5 percent was recorded at the opening of trading. It followed a 13.26-percent drop on Wall Street Friday, after the company announced the layoffs of thousands worldwide, 350 in Israel. The stock has lost more than half its value in New York in the past year. ► ◄ Last Briefs