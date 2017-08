(AFP) An anonymous official of Al-Jazeera has criticized Israeli plans to close its operations and broadcasts in Israel.

The official said, "Al-Jazeera deplores this action from a state that is called the only democratic state in the Middle East and considers what it has done is

dangerous." He said the broadcaster "will follow up the subject through appropriate legal and judicial procedures." He said Al-Jazeera would issue a formal statement in the next few hours.