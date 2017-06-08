MK Amsalem: Demonstrations 'impertinent, illegitimate'

Likud MK David Amsalem sharply criticized police for allowing the demonstrations to continue outside the house of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

Every Saturday night a demonstration takes place there demanding that Mandelblit indict Prime Minister Netanyahu. Last night right-wing demonstrators opposed the left-wing demonstration.

MK David Amsalem, who did not attend the demonstration, said that it is "impertinent and illegal" that "left wingers funded by the New Israel Fund and other organizations should try to influence the Attorney-General." Amsalem added that right-wingers should not demonstrate either there.