Sharp rise in number of Israeli singles over 45 years

Israelis are marrying more than in other developing countries but the age of marriage has risen steadily in the past few years.

The average age of marriage among all grooms married for the first time was 27.6 (28 among Jewish grooms). The average age of marriage among brides who married for the first time was 25.2 (26.1 among Jewish brides).

A phenomenon that the Central Bureau of Statistics focuses on is the rise in the age of marriage among the Jewish population.

The percentage of unmarried Jewish men aged 25-29 rose from 28% at the end of 1970 to 62% at the end of 2015. The percentage of unmarried Jewish women aged 25-29 rose in the same period from 13% to 46%.

read more