14:11 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Hotovely:Wrong to force investigators to certain result Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely referred to the reports of developments in the prime minister's criminal investigations. Hotovely said that "the rule of law allows authorities to investigate. However the noise and commotion around the investigation and the deliberate leaks prevent the public from getting a true picture. The wish to depose a prime minister at all cost is a harm to democracy. It is legitimate to criticize a government but it's not legitimate to try and force investigative authorities to reach a particular result."