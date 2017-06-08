Smotrich to Netanyahu: Don't resign

MK Betzalel Smotrich called on Prime Minister Netanyahu not to resign since "to take a person accused of illegal acts who confessed and to force him to choose between going to jail or betraying the person he is closest to seems to me like a deterioration of the legal system and a travesty of the justice which it is supposed to be serving."

Smotrich emphasized that he wants the prime minister to be ousted as he is diametrically opposed to his political outlook, but he wants this to occur at the ballot box and "not through demonstrations and violence."