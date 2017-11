A worker was killed in a work accident at a Hod Hasharon building site. Paramedic from United Hatzalah arrived at the scene but were forced to declare the worker dead at the scene.

Yanki Weinberg, a member of the United Hatzalah's motorcycle unit, said that "when I arrived at the scene I found a worker unconscious and with no pulse. A heavy object fell from height and hit the worker and we were forced to declare him dead at the scene."