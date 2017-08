10:07 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 80-year-old pedestrian hit, moderately injured An 80-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Bialik street in Ramat Gan. MDA paramedics treated her at the scene and transferred her in moderate condition to the Ichilov hospital.

