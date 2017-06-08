180 Jewish fathers on MoMENtum trip to Israel with JWRP

Some 180 Jewish fathers from around the world who have been selected to follow in their wives’ footsteps on an exclusive “MoMENtum” journey to Israel, Aug. 7-13, with the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project (JWRP), arrive tomorrow.

As JWRP expands its women’s trips to Israel, an increasing number of husbands who saw how the experiences affected their wives and families asked to share in the life-changing experience. This moved JWRP to start bringing several men’s delegations to Israel. The men are coming from the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

The “MoMENtum” journey for men is modeled after JWRP’s “MOMentum” trips. The “MoMENtum” journey includes a rare eight-day adventure to Israel, which stretches from the mystical Galilee city of Safed to the ancient desert mountaintop fortress Masada, and features extensive itineraries and curated curricula encompassing everything from Jewish values to contemporary Israeli society. The men’s trips include a special visit to an Israel Defense Forces army base, where the group participates in a combat boot camp.

The trips inspire men to connect deeply with their Jewish heritage, and transform themselves, their families – and ultimately their communities and the wider world.