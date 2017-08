05:11 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 UN approves new sanctions on North Korea The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously backed a U.S.-drafted resolution that significantly strengthened sanctions on North Korea, AFP reported. The resolution imposes a ban on exports aimed at depriving Pyongyang of $1 billion in annual revenue. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs