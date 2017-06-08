20:37 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5777 , 05/08/17 Av 13, 5777 , 05/08/17 Chinese tourists in Germany arrested for Nazi salute German police on Saturday detained two Chinese tourists for photographing each other's "Heil Hitler" salutes. The tourists, ages 36 and 49, made the salutes in front of the Reichstag building which currently houses Germany's parliament. ► ◄ Last Briefs