Australian municipality: Don’t blame us for synagogue ban

A municipal council in a suburb of Australia’s largest city said on Friday it was not to blame for a decision to ban the construction of a synagogue because it could become the target of a terrorist attack, JTA reports.

In a statement, the Waverley Council asserted that the decision to reject the synagogue was made by a local land use court, which said the congregation had not addressed the security concerns raised by the congregation in its own development application.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)