Iran condemns soccer players who played against Israel

Iran’s soccer federation on Friday condemned two Iranians who play for a Greek team for participating in a match against an Israeli team, The Associated Press reported.

The federation said it “strongly condemns” the participation of Masoud Shojaei and Ehsan Hajsafi in a match for Greece’s Panionios against Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv a day earlier in Greece, it said in a statement quoted in Iranian media.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)