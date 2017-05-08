North Korea: Our doors are open to Americans

North Korea said on Friday its doors are still open to American tourists, despite Washington banning its citizens from travelling there following the death of a U.S. student who had been jailed in the country.

On Wednesday, the State Department announced that a ban on travel by U.S. passport holders to North Korea will take effect on September 1.

