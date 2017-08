The IDF arrested a Hamas member of the Palestinian parliament at his home near Ramallah overnight, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said on Friday, according to AFP.

Muhammed Abu Tir, 65, was arrested only two months after he was released from a previous 17-month sentence, the group said.

