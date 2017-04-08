Netanyahu: I ignore 'background noise'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday dismissed the latest reports on the suspicions against him as “background noises”.

"We cannot go without a ‘weekly affair’, so I want to tell you, citizens of Israel, I'm not referring to the background noise, I'm continuing to work for you," Netanyahu said in a video published on his Facebook page before Shabbat.

