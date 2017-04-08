Police to examine Jordan shooting

The Israel Police will conduct an "examination" into the fatal shooting of two Jordanians by an Israeli embassy guard that led to ties between the two states worsening, officials said on Friday.

In the incident on July 23, a security guard for the Israeli embassy in Amman shot dead a Jordanian worker who had come to an apartment to install furniture and who stabbed him in the back with a screwdriver.

