Sessions: culture of leaks must stop

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other top Trump administration officials on Friday warned potential leakers that they would be “held accountable” for their actions.

“No government can be effective when its members cannot speak in confidence” with other government and foreign leaders, Sessions said, adding that referrals of classified leaks from U.S. intelligence agencies have “exploded” this year.

“We are taking a stand,” he said. “This culture of leaks must stop.”

National Intelligence chief Dan Coats said the leaks have been coming from Congress and other parts of the executive branch.

Sessions said criminals who have leaked classified information are “being investigated and will be prosecuted.” He added that four people have already been charged with leaking classified material and related counts, and investigations have tripled.