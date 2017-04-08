The arrest of the mother of the one-year-old baby who was thrown last night from a vehicle was extended by six days on Friday.
Her lawyer said that the woman felt an "uncontrollable urge" to throw her son out of the car, Army Radio reported.
Arrest of mother whose baby was thrown from a car extended
