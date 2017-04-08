Zionist Union calls for elections

The Zionist Union on Friday called for elections in the wake of the suspicions against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"When the police and the State Prosecutor's Office announced that the Prime Minister is suspected of bribery and breach of trust, he lost his moral validity and the ability to govern. When a Prime Minister, together with his closest confidants, is suspected of such serious offenses, the courage and public integrity of his coalition partners are being tested as well. This fact alone should lead to the parties in the coalition telling Netanyahu what he himself said to Olmert back then: 'Enough is enough.'"

"It is not only the voters of the opposition parties who expect it, but also the public that elected you. Corruption is not a matter of right and left, but rather causes harm to every citizen. Your continued partnership in the government, under these circumstances, becomes a partnership and an agreement to the corrupt system that Netanyahu built in his years of power," said the Zionist Union.