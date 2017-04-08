Police forces and firefighters are working to extinguish a forest fire between Moshav Agur and the community of Srigim, located near Beit Shemesh.
News Briefs Av 12, 5777, 04/08/17
Fire breaks out in forest near Beit Shemesh
Police forces and firefighters are working to extinguish a forest fire between Moshav Agur and the community of Srigim, located near Beit Shemesh.
There is no danger to local residents. Route 353 between Agur and Srigim has been closed to traffic.
