09:29 Reported News Briefs Av 12, 5777 , 04/08/17 Av 12, 5777 , 04/08/17 Arab stone throwers attack dozens of Jews near Halamish Dozens of Jews hiking near the town of Halamish (Neve Tzuf) in western Samaria were attacked by Arab stone throwers Friday morning. An IDF force was dispatched to evacuate the hikers.