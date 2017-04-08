A policeman and a civilian were killed and three others were wounded in an attack south of the Egyptian city of Luxor late on Thursday.
The attack occurred when two gunmen fired on a police patrol.
News BriefsAv 12, 5777 , 04/08/17
Policeman and civilian killed in attack in Egypt
