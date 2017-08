Israel has barred 10 Palestinian Arab soccer players from travelling from Gaza to the Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria to play in Friday's Palestine Cup final second leg, their club said Thursday.

Shabaab Rafah are 2-0 up against Ahly al-Khalil of Hevron from Tuesday's first leg in Gaza City but only 15 members of their squad are being allowed to travel for the return leg, club president Khaled Kwaik told the AFP news agency.