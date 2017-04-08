00:46
  Av 12, 5777 , 04/08/17

Teen bicyclist moderately injured by vehicle in Rishon LeZion

A 14-year-old bicyclist was moderately injured when he was by a vehicle in Rishon LeZion on Thursday evening.

He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

