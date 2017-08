22:57 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Nearly 100,000 passengers in B-G airport in one day The vacation, the heat and the wide range of cheap flights have turned Ben Gurion airport into a thoroughfare. Over the course of the last day 92,000 travellers passed through the airport.

