2/3 of Jordanian parliament: Expel Israeli ambassador

Two thirds of the Jordanina parliament signed a document calling on their government to expel the Israeli ambassador and return the Jordanian ambassador to Israel. Parliament member Tamer Bino, who is supervising the signing of the document, said that 78 out of 130 members had signed the document, in addition to four others who had added their signatures from a previous document with a similar import.

The document was signed two days after the incident last week in which two Jordanian citizens were killed by an Israeli security guard. The parliamentarians warned that if the government didn't take the document seriously, they would take the necessary steps.





