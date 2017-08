21:47 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 MK Mualem: No justification for not returning to Sa-Nur Jewish Home faction leader Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli, who initiated the new law to repeal the Disengagement Law, spoke at the rally marking 12 years since the disengagement and said that there was no justification for the disengagement or for not returning to the communities. Mualem-Rafaeli added that the land had remained in Israeli hands and it was important to maintain Israeli presence there."

