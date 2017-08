21:28 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 22 detained at gay parade, 1 had a knife. Police detained 22 people for investigation as they were suspected of intending to disrupt the gay parade in Jerusalem. Searches revealed that one of them was in possession of a knife.

► ◄ Last Briefs