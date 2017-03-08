MK Haskel: No reason to uproot people from their homes

MK Sharren Haskel(Likud) said at the rally marking 12 years since the disengagement that "in these times when terror is hitting us, I have come to express support and strengthen the communities in Judea and Samaria which are on the front.

"I came here to see whether it was strategically, politically and militarily feasible to return Sa-Nur residents to their homes. Sa-Nur has been desolate since the evacuation of its residents. The results of the evacuation are harsh and it appears that there was no reason to uproot people from their homes."



