21:07 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Coalition head: Return to Samaria with legislation Coalition head David Bitan spoke at the rally marking 12 years since the disengagement and said that "everyone knows today it was a mistake. However we can't return to the Gaza strip but to here we can return and the way to do this is through legislation." ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 03, 09:07 PM, 8/3/2017