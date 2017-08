20:45 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Netanyahu: 'Hunting campaign' to change government Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to police leaks stating that he was under investigation for fraud and bribery, stating that this was part of a "hunting campaign" to topple his government. ► ◄ Last Briefs