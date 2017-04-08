20:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17

Motorcyclist moderately injured near Rosh Haayin

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car on road 5 near Rosh Ha'ayin. Another person was lightly injured.

MDA teams provided medical attention to the injured persons and transferred them to Beilinson hospital.

