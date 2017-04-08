A 21-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car on road 5 near Rosh Ha'ayin. Another person was lightly injured.
MDA teams provided medical attention to the injured persons and transferred them to Beilinson hospital.
Motorcyclist moderately injured near Rosh Haayin
