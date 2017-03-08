A two-year-old toddler was scalded by boiling water in a Kibbutz in the Sharon region. He is in moderate condition. An MDA team provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Tel Hashomer hospital.
|
20:01
Reported
News BriefsAv 11, 5777 , 03/08/17
Two year from Sharon kibbutz scalded,moderately injured
A two-year-old toddler was scalded by boiling water in a Kibbutz in the Sharon region. He is in moderate condition. An MDA team provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Tel Hashomer hospital.
Last Briefs