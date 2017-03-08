20:01 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Two year from Sharon kibbutz scalded,moderately injured A two-year-old toddler was scalded by boiling water in a Kibbutz in the Sharon region. He is in moderate condition. An MDA team provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Tel Hashomer hospital.

