Lapid at gay march:A mother and mother is also a family

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid spoke at the gay parade in Jerusalem.

Lapid said that "I am proud and happy to be here again this year. We are here to tell Israeli society: It's time to move on. In 2017 Israel should be a country which allows every person to realize his right to establish a home and family without questioning whom he chose to love. A mother and mother is a family. A father and father is a family."

Lapid claimed that Yesh Atid had led a series of bills and regulations for the good of the LGBT community, adding that "we didn't just do this for the community but also for ourselves- because this is the Israel we want to live in."