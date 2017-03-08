Sanctions 'end hopes for improving relations with US'

President Trump's signing of new sanctions against Russia, North Korea and Iran has aroused anger in all three countries, including a sharp declaration by Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev who said that sanctions "end hopes for improving our relations with the new US administration" and described them as "full-fledged economic warfare."

Medvedev added that the sanctions were aimed to weaken President Trump's influence: 'The US establishment fully outwitted Trump; the President is not happy about the new sanctions, yet he could not but sign the bill.The issue of new sanctions came about, primarily, as another way to knock Trump down a peg.'

Iran also criticized the sanctions, stating that they were a breach of the nuclear agreement, and adding that "Iran will present a wise response."



