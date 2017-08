Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the gay parade by stating that "its unthinkable that they can make a mockery of the Jewish character of the state of Israel. The parade upsets the delicate balance of life in Israel. Jerusalem is a Jewish and traditional city and this is a crass attempt to make a provocation."

Ben-Gvir also expressed his opposition to children being adopted by same-sex couples, stating "don't give them children- it's not Jewish."