The attorneys who represented Elor Azaria in his initial court case have called on Chief of Staff Eizenkot to mitigate his punishment. They also criticized attorney Yoram Sheftel for his "unfettered attack" on the Chief of Staff
|
19:04
Reported
News BriefsAv 11, 5777 , 03/08/17
Azariya's former attorneys: Mitigate the sentence
The attorneys who represented Elor Azaria in his initial court case have called on Chief of Staff Eizenkot to mitigate his punishment. They also criticized attorney Yoram Sheftel for his "unfettered attack" on the Chief of Staff
Last Briefs