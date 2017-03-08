19:04 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Azariya's former attorneys: Mitigate the sentence The attorneys who represented Elor Azaria in his initial court case have called on Chief of Staff Eizenkot to mitigate his punishment. They also criticized attorney Yoram Sheftel for his "unfettered attack" on the Chief of Staff

