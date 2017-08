18:26 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Golan:Child rescued after snakebite inside stream The Golan rescue unit in conjunction with the Northern district police, succeeded in extricating an 11-year-old boy from the Devorah stream in the Golan after he was apparently bitten by a snake while he was in the water. The child is in good condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs