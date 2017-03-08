18:19 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Motorcyclist slips in Umm Al-Fahm, moderately injured A 28-year-old motorcyclist slipped and was moderately injured in the Arab town of Umm Al-Fahm. MDA medics are providing him with medical treatment and he is being transferred to the Haemek hospital in Afula.

