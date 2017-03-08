Study: Number of blind to triple by 2050

There were 36 million blind people in the world in 2015, according to a study released Thursday , which added that the number is expected to triple by 2050 due to population growth and the ageing of the population.

This increase, however, could be hampered if more investment is made in the development of new treatments, according to the authors of the study, published in the prestigious Lancet Global Health journal.

217 million people were affected by moderate to severe visual impairment in 2015, 35% more than in 1990, and the number is expected to rise to 588 million in 2050, according to the study, which compiled data covering 188 countries.